Fire erupts in Andhra Pradesh temple

PTI

Duvva, March 30

A fire broke out at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Thursday at the end of Sri Rama Navami festivities, an official said.

Nobody was injured as the devotees had already gone out of the Venugopala Swamy temple premises on a procession as part of the festival at Duvva village in Tanuku mandal.

“It was short-circuit and there was no loss of life or injury,” confirmed West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) U Ravi Prakash.

The fire erupted at noon after the completion of puja (rituals) and when the procession was already on its way into the village.

According to police, the organisers had erected a tent made out of palmyra leaves in which electric lighting was given. The scorching summer heat would have caused the fire, police said.

Except for the tent getting gutted, no other loss was observed. Police and fire officials reached the spot on time and brought the fire under control, SP Ravi Prakash said.

As this was a fire accident, the police department did not file any case but the fire department would register one, the official added.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral, in which the flames and smoke can be seen billowing out of the thatched tent.