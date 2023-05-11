Fire near Kolkata Raj Bhavan, 2 hurt

Kolkata, May 10
A major fire broke out at the top floor of a multi-storeyed building close to the Raj Bhavan in the central part of the city this morning. The fire broke out at the terrace of Saraf House, a commercial building. Two persons, including a firefighter, were injured, a senior police officer said.
The authorities pressed into service 15 fire engines to douse the fire and it took them almost nine hours. “The fire was reported at 10.05 am and doused by 7.10 pm. The cause is yet to be ascertained. Two persons were injured in the fire,” the officer said.
