Firing at two places, no casualty

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

Violence-hit Manipur witnessed intermittent firings at two places with the latest being in the early hours of Wednesday, but no casualties have been reported so far, security officials said today.

The first incident of intermittent firing was reported between two communities in the Khoijumtambi area from 7 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, the officials said. They added that the exchange of fire stopped after some time and no casualty was reported.

The other incident was reported around 4.30 am on Wednesday along the ridge line, east of Phaileng. There was no report of any casualty in this as well.

Meanwhile, a joint delegation of CPM and CPI Members of Parliament will visit the troubled state from July 6 to 8 to take stock of the situation, the two parties informed in a statement.

The delegation comprises Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas (Rajya Sabha members from CPM) and Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P (Rajya Sabha members from CPI) and K Subba Rayan (Lok Sabha member from CPI).