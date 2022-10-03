 First anniversary of Lakhimpur violence: Farmer leaders seek minister's ouster; Congress backs them : The Tribune India

First anniversary of Lakhimpur violence: Farmer leaders seek minister's ouster; Congress backs them

Protests also held in Punjab’s Phagwara where farmers seek withdrawal of 'cooked up' cases registered against them during their stir against now-repealed agri laws

First anniversary of Lakhimpur violence: Farmer leaders seek minister's ouster; Congress backs them

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers assemble to pay tribute to the victims of Tikunia village violence on the first anniversary of the incident, in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_03_2022_000212A)

PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP)/New Delhi, October 3

Farmer leaders on Monday renewed their demand for the sacking of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra as they observed the first anniversary of the Tikunia violence in which his son is the main accused.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, said the families of farmers who were mowed down by a car in Lakhimpur Kheri were yet to get justice and that nothing can be more insulting that the “culprit” remained a member of the Union council of ministers.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, “We have not forgotten the Kheri case nor will the government be allowed to forget it. Nothing short of Ajay Mishra’s dismissal will be acceptable to us.”

He was addressing a gathering of over 600 people at an event at a gurdwara in Kaudiyala Ghat, where tributes were paid to the four farmers who were killed in the violence.

Mishra’s son Ashish was arrested after a car mowed down the farmers who were protesting in Lakimpur Kheri’s Tikunia against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers and a driver were also killed.

Tikait said they will place the demand for Mishra’s sacking during the proposed nationwide agitation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on November 26.

“Protests will be held in all state capitals during which the demand for the dismissal of Ajay Mishra and also the release of four farmers lodged in jails will be raised prominently,” Tikait said.

These four farmers were arrested in connection with the retaliatory violence in which the BJP workers were killed on October 3 last year.

Tikait also extended a help of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the four farmers lodged in jails.

The SKM is standing along with the farmers, Tikait said, and appealed to them to raise their demands in a peaceful manner during the November 26 protests.

Protests were also held in Punjab’s Phagwara where farmers demanded the withdrawal of “cooked up” cases registered against them during their stir against the now-repealed agri laws besides the sacking of Mishra.

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba), led by the outfit’s vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur and general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, staged a demonstration at Sugar Mill crossing on the national highway and raised slogans against the central government and Mishra.

They also submitted a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal demanding Mishra’s dismissal.

Meanwhile, the Congress too attacked the Modi government over the continuation of Mishra as a minister “One year has passed, but the martyr farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri have not received justice. Reason is the same—BJP, as always, has been protecting criminals,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

He said the farmers’ agitation was a big inspiration for the Congress when it decided to undertake the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“This struggle will not end without ensuring justice to the farmers,” he added.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the “farmer massacre” exposed the anti-farmer face of the BJP government.

“Despite the agitation, neither did the farmers get the law on Minimum Support Price nor justice for the martyred farmers,” she said.

The party’s General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “Nothing can be more insulting that the farmers agitating against the black laws were deliberately killed while the culprit remains a member of the Union council of ministers.”

There was clear evidence that the minister’s son was involved in the killing, he alleged.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu fled from CIA in-charge's house while he slept

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann govt wins confidence vote; Congress, BJP abstain

3
Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu escaped from house of Mansa CIA incharge

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone decodes most challenging and fun thing about shooting non-fiction shows

7
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

8
Pollywood

Karan Deol says no bigger dream than sharing screen space with father Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'

9
Nation

35-year-old Maharashtra man suffers heart attack while playing Garba, breathes his last on way to hospital; father dies of shock

10
Nation

Prachanda, 1st indigenous light combat helicopter, inducted into Air Force

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station
Trending

Watch: Woman 'breathes' life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Top News

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...

Initial probe shows domestic help behind J-K DGP (Prisons)’s death

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

Accused being questioned

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...

Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...

Four Punjabis, including eight-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...


Cities

View All

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre’s effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre's effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of minister Ajay Mishra

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Farmers' protest: Rail traffic hit in Amritsar, passengers suffer

Waris Shah's Heer signifies true Punjab, punjabiyat, says Surjit Patar

Peeved over police 'inaction', man snatches guard's rifle in Dhariwal

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Battered by monsoon rain, city cycle tracks lose traction

Battered by monsoon rain, Chandigarh cycle tracks lose traction

Light combat helicopter to make public debut at Chandigarh air display

Three directors of GBP Group declared proclaimed offenders

Pick up-drop off: Railway not to extend 6-min free window at Chandigarh Railway Station

Fearing penalty, cabbies avoid long halts at Chandigarh Railway Station

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi cops book PFI under UAPA

2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse

L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2

‘Path of truth not easy’: Kejri wishes Jain on birthday

Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest in Jalandhar

BJP accuses AAP of misleading Punjab Governor

Samples from sweet shops collected in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Local effigy makers face fiscal hardships due to low demand

Kapurthala DC issues notice to SDE for 'wrong report' on stubble burning

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

4 of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana

Three drug peddlers land in Ludhiana Police net

Two booked for minor's gang rape

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

PRTC staff lock Patiala bus stand gate, stage sit-in

13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Revised trade licence fee yet to be notified

Segregate wet & dry waste: Patiala DC to locals