First batch of 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments

New Delhi, April 29
For the first time, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment.
The women officers have joined the Regiment of Artillery after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday.
Military sources said the women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery include Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav and Lt Pious Mudgil.
Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in "challenging locations" near the frontier with Pakistan, sources said.
The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said.
In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.
The proposal was later approved by the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house
Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...
Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday
Huge rush to avail 2.25 per cent exemption in stamp duty cha...
Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra
She and her team had gone to Wardha district in Maharashtra ...
India's ties with China 'abnormal' due to violation of border management agreements by Beijing: Jaishankar
Jaishankar arrives in Santo Domingo on his first official vi...