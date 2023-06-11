First-ever training conclave for civil servants today

New Delhi, June 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave on Sunday to strengthen the civil services across the country with an aim to improve the processes of governance, the government said today in an official release.
PM Modi will address the conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan here in the morning.
