 First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless : The Tribune India

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

A total of 350 students will study with Tablets which have been distributed to them as well as the teachers by NGO

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Photo for representation. — iStock



IANS

Jaipur, April 4

 

Adarsh Vidya Mandir School in Rajasthan's Jaipur district became India's first digitised school where students will not need to carry textbooks and heavy bags when they go to study.

It is the first school to offer a STEM Robotics & AI Programme with the US curriculum and certifications which is the first of its kind in India, said Satish Jha, Chairman of Ashraya.

A total of 350 students of this school will now study with Tablets which have been distributed to them as well as the teachers which count 25 in number, by Ashraya, a non-government organisation.

Teaching and learning now happen using Tablets that are provided to students and teachers. Under the digitisation of classrooms, Tablets have been provided to students and teachers under our One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) and Digital Learning Ecosystem programmes, said Jha.

"The efforts are being made to redefine education in India through the 'slate to screen' journey as Tablets replace textbooks. Our aim is to ensure every child in India gets world-class education irrespective of his or her financial background. Technical knowledge is as important as school education as it has become the voice of the world nowadays. Digital education through Tablets will facilitate students get state-of-the-art education, making them ready for the future," Jha added.

When asked how this school is first in the country to go digitised, Jha said, "The schools with high fees of over Rs 50 lakh fee structure get such facilities of laptops and tablets to study. However, the USP here is that all children get digital learning ecosystem programmes. This is the first school where each student and teachers have been given Tablets. Schools here have a fee of Rs 500 per month and this is all girls' schools. We need children to touch new heights to go at par with the world education system."

Located in Jaipur's Ambabari, Adarsh Vidya Mandir is India's first school where all students have access to tablets. These students studying between sixth and 12th grade can access the entire syllabus on their Tablets, allowing teachers to teach students without any requirement for textbooks and blackboards.

Special training has been given on how to carry out digital teaching and learning. Students can approach teachers whenever they come across any query and get it solved immediately, which is a distinctive and special feature of the "no bag, no textbook" exercise, he added.

Shiv Prasad, organisation secretary of the Rajasthan chapter of Vidya Bharti, said Ashray revolutionised the way technology is used in education.

"It is a historic step. Teaching STEM Robotics and AI and the Rajasthan Board curriculum with the Tablet is an unprecedented moment in the field of education and technology." Alka Jain, Principal of the Adarsh Vidya Mandir, said the use of technology in education will help students unlock a world of knowledge and opportunities.

"We got the honour to become the first school to start Digital Learning Ecosystem in school education in India. The digital revolution backed by robotics teaching and Tablet use has certainly raised the aspirations of students. Digital tools such as Tablets enhance the curiosity and willingness of students to learn new things and explore more, which would help them grow," Jain added.

#Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

3
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

4
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

6
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

7
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Science Technology

Here is why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

10
Nation

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

Don't Miss

View All
Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Search for missing halted due to fresh snow; second avalanch...

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and processed; his mug...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

‘It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated