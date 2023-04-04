First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

IANS

Jaipur, April 4

Adarsh Vidya Mandir School in Rajasthan's Jaipur district became India's first digitised school where students will not need to carry textbooks and heavy bags when they go to study.

It is the first school to offer a STEM Robotics & AI Programme with the US curriculum and certifications which is the first of its kind in India, said Satish Jha, Chairman of Ashraya.

A total of 350 students of this school will now study with Tablets which have been distributed to them as well as the teachers which count 25 in number, by Ashraya, a non-government organisation.

Teaching and learning now happen using Tablets that are provided to students and teachers. Under the digitisation of classrooms, Tablets have been provided to students and teachers under our One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) and Digital Learning Ecosystem programmes, said Jha.

"The efforts are being made to redefine education in India through the 'slate to screen' journey as Tablets replace textbooks. Our aim is to ensure every child in India gets world-class education irrespective of his or her financial background. Technical knowledge is as important as school education as it has become the voice of the world nowadays. Digital education through Tablets will facilitate students get state-of-the-art education, making them ready for the future," Jha added.

When asked how this school is first in the country to go digitised, Jha said, "The schools with high fees of over Rs 50 lakh fee structure get such facilities of laptops and tablets to study. However, the USP here is that all children get digital learning ecosystem programmes. This is the first school where each student and teachers have been given Tablets. Schools here have a fee of Rs 500 per month and this is all girls' schools. We need children to touch new heights to go at par with the world education system."

Located in Jaipur's Ambabari, Adarsh Vidya Mandir is India's first school where all students have access to tablets. These students studying between sixth and 12th grade can access the entire syllabus on their Tablets, allowing teachers to teach students without any requirement for textbooks and blackboards.

Special training has been given on how to carry out digital teaching and learning. Students can approach teachers whenever they come across any query and get it solved immediately, which is a distinctive and special feature of the "no bag, no textbook" exercise, he added.

Shiv Prasad, organisation secretary of the Rajasthan chapter of Vidya Bharti, said Ashray revolutionised the way technology is used in education.

"It is a historic step. Teaching STEM Robotics and AI and the Rajasthan Board curriculum with the Tablet is an unprecedented moment in the field of education and technology." Alka Jain, Principal of the Adarsh Vidya Mandir, said the use of technology in education will help students unlock a world of knowledge and opportunities.

"We got the honour to become the first school to start Digital Learning Ecosystem in school education in India. The digital revolution backed by robotics teaching and Tablet use has certainly raised the aspirations of students. Digital tools such as Tablets enhance the curiosity and willingness of students to learn new things and explore more, which would help them grow," Jain added.

