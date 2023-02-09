First in India, transgender couple blessed with baby

PTI

Kozhikode, February 8

A transgender couple in Kerala was blessed with a baby at a state-run hospital here on Wednesday. This is considered to be the first such case in the country. “The baby was born around 9.30 am through a cesarean section at Government Medical College Hospital,” said Ziya Paval, one of the transgender partners.

Both the baby and Zahhad, her partner who delivered the child, are doing well, Paval added. However, Paval declined to reveal the gender identity of the newborn, saying that they did not want to make it public right now.

Paval had recently announced on social media that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. The two have been together for three years.

Meanwhile, the transgender community expressed happiness and excitement over the newborn.

Adam Harry, the country’s first transgender pilot, said he had never felt such happiness in his life. “The baby came....both Zahhad and the baby are healthy,” Harry said in a Facebook post soon after the baby’s birth.

In the brief post, sprinkled with emojis of love and excitement, Harry also said the gender of the newborn would be revealed later.