First indigenous cervical cancer vaccination to be out today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

Days after the national drug regulator granted market authorisation approval to the first indigenous vaccine for cervical cancer and makers Serum Institute of India told the Health Ministry it would supply one crore doses for the national immunisation programme by December this year, the government is all set to announce the HPV shot launch on Thursday.

Prior to the approval by the Drug Controller General of India, the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunisation had looked at the SII’s data for the shot and approved its inclusion in the national immunisation plan.

The ministry is planning to roll out the shot — the indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) — by year end with Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh all set to announce its launch for the prevention of cervical cancer tomorrow.

