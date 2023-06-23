'First step in long journey': Oppn parties set to meet in Patna today

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 22

Close on the heels of BJP’s defeat in Karnataka, Opposition stalwarts will converge in Patna on Friday in the hope of scripting unity of non-NDA forces ahead of the 18th General Election in 2024.

Senior Opposition leaders — Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, DMK’s MK Stalin, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena UBT’s Uddhav Thackeray, JMM’s Hemant Soren, NC's Farooq Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti among others will attend the June 23 meeting, which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hosting.

Ahead of the meeting, friction surfaced in Opposition ranks as AAP sources voiced the possibility of convener Arvind Kejriwal walking out of the gathering if the Congress failed to support his stand against the Centre’s ordinance on bureaucratic postings in New Delhi. An AAP walkout appears imminent with the Congress disinclined to favour Kejriwal at this juncture.

Also, the RLD, an important party of western Uttar Pradesh, will skip the meeting with chief Jayant Chaudhary citing family engagements today.

SP’s Akhilesh Yadav will be the sole Opposition representative at Patna meet from UP, which sends the highest — 80 MPs — to the Lok Sabha and is the key for any strategy to dislodge the BJP. Mayawati’s BSP was not invited to the meeting, nor will the TRS, YSRCP, TDP, or BJD be there.

Speaking of outcomes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Patna today, said, “We will fight together like a family.” However, most Opposition veterans kept their hopes from the Friday gathering low.

“This is like the first step in a long journey. Most likely it will yield the date and venue for the next Opposition meeting,” a senior leader said with the Congress keen on hosting the second gathering in Shimla.

The meeting will most likely debate issues of common ground against the BJP for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament after the broad Opposition boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament to protest its unveiling by PM Narendra Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

It remains to be seen if the Congress will bring up the issue of unity it had so vociferously advocated in the Raipur AICC plenary.

“There is an urgent need for a united Opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological ground. Emergence of any third force would be advantageous to the BJP/NDA,” the AICC resolution had said.

How far the Congress goes to ensure this unity and whether it agrees to the proposed one candidate against the BJP on each seat formula are the principal questions.

Asked if the Congress would vacate ground for allies in the Opposition space in states like UP and Bengal, where other regional players are better positioned to defeat the BJP, a veteran leader said, “We have not taken VRS yet.” The meeting is expected to end with a joint statement, where all participants will resolve to fight the BJP on common ideological ground.

Points of discussion

Manipur violence and attendance at the all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24 is expected to come up at the Friday meeting, as also the persisting issue of central probe agencies’ offensive against Opposition bigwigs