 'First step in long journey': Oppn parties set to meet in Patna today : The Tribune India

'First step in long journey': Oppn parties set to meet in Patna today

RLD to give it a miss, BSP not invited

'First step in long journey': Oppn parties set to meet in Patna today

Mamata Banerjee with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna. ANI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 22

Close on the heels of BJP’s defeat in Karnataka, Opposition stalwarts will converge in Patna on Friday in the hope of scripting unity of non-NDA forces ahead of the 18th General Election in 2024.

Senior Opposition leaders — Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, DMK’s MK Stalin, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena UBT’s Uddhav Thackeray, JMM’s Hemant Soren, NC's Farooq Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti among others will attend the June 23 meeting, which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hosting.

Ahead of the meeting, friction surfaced in Opposition ranks as AAP sources voiced the possibility of convener Arvind Kejriwal walking out of the gathering if the Congress failed to support his stand against the Centre’s ordinance on bureaucratic postings in New Delhi. An AAP walkout appears imminent with the Congress disinclined to favour Kejriwal at this juncture.

Also, the RLD, an important party of western Uttar Pradesh, will skip the meeting with chief Jayant Chaudhary citing family engagements today.

SP’s Akhilesh Yadav will be the sole Opposition representative at Patna meet from UP, which sends the highest — 80 MPs — to the Lok Sabha and is the key for any strategy to dislodge the BJP. Mayawati’s BSP was not invited to the meeting, nor will the TRS, YSRCP, TDP, or BJD be there.

Speaking of outcomes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Patna today, said, “We will fight together like a family.” However, most Opposition veterans kept their hopes from the Friday gathering low.

“This is like the first step in a long journey. Most likely it will yield the date and venue for the next Opposition meeting,” a senior leader said with the Congress keen on hosting the second gathering in Shimla.

The meeting will most likely debate issues of common ground against the BJP for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament after the broad Opposition boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament to protest its unveiling by PM Narendra Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

It remains to be seen if the Congress will bring up the issue of unity it had so vociferously advocated in the Raipur AICC plenary.

“There is an urgent need for a united Opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological ground. Emergence of any third force would be advantageous to the BJP/NDA,” the AICC resolution had said.

How far the Congress goes to ensure this unity and whether it agrees to the proposed one candidate against the BJP on each seat formula are the principal questions.

Asked if the Congress would vacate ground for allies in the Opposition space in states like UP and Bengal, where other regional players are better positioned to defeat the BJP, a veteran leader said, “We have not taken VRS yet.” The meeting is expected to end with a joint statement, where all participants will resolve to fight the BJP on common ideological ground.

Points of discussion

Manipur violence and attendance at the all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24 is expected to come up at the Friday meeting, as also the persisting issue of central probe agencies’ offensive against Opposition bigwigs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

2
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

3
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

4
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5
Nation

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

6
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

7
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

8
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

9
Punjab

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Nation

After uproar over Holi celebrations at Islamabad university, Pakistan PM's office asks Higher Education Commission to withdraw notification

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi’s gifts to Biden

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi's gifts to Biden


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Four pistols smuggled from Pak through drone seized

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Accept form of transgender category candidate: HC

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Baba Balak Nath Nagar park in total disarray

British MP Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal