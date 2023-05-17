First-time flyer from Rajasthan held for smoking ‘Beedi’ inside plane

Bengaluru, May 17
A first-time flyer from Rajasthan has been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport here on charges of smoking ‘Beedi’ on the Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight, police said on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old from Marwar region had boarded the plane at Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Midair, he went to the lavatory and smoked, police said.
They added that flight attendants swung into action quickly, held him and, on reaching Bengaluru, handed him over to the police.
During interrogation, the passenger told police that he was travelling by flight for the first time and did not know about the rules.
He also said that during train travels he used to smoke in toilets and tried the same on the plane.
The passenger has been booked on charges of endangering lives of others, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala
Congress urged people not to believe in speculation and 'fak...
Karnataka cliffhanger—the suspense continues
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
Govt to spend Rs 1.08 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidy during ongoing Kharif season
Approves Rs 38,000 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kha...
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab