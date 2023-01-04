Fishing boat capsizes off Palghar coast in Maharashtra; 15 people on board rescued

Palghar, January 4
A fishing boat capsized after hitting a rock in the Arabian Sea off the Palghar coast in Maharashtra, district officials on Wednesday said, adding that all 15 people on board were rescued by fishermen on other boats in the vicinity.
The incident took place at around 6pm on Monday near Boisar Murbe village, district disaster control room chief Vivekanand Kadam said.
He said the fishing boat 'Jay Sagarika' hit the rock at 55 nautical miles from the Palghar coast and it started sinking.
An SOS was sent through a wireless system following which fishermen on other boats nearby rushed there and rescued 15 people on board the ill-fated vessel and brought them to the shore, the official said.
There was no loss of life in the incident, he said.
"The boat belonged to one Pravin Tare, who informed the district authorities about the accident," the official said.
