Fissures in Opposition camp as NCP takes U-turn in Nagaland

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 9

The Opposition camp seems to be in disarray ahead of the resumption of the Budget session of Parliament on Monday.

In a U-turn, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a major opposition player, on Wednesday announced that seven NCP MLAs of Nagaland would support the NDPP-BJP government in the state “in the larger interest” of Nagaland.

“The newly elected MLAs and the NCP local unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that we must be part of the government to be headed by Nephiu Rio, chief of the NDPP and Chief Minister of Nagaland, in the larger interest Nagaland and our own relationship with Rio,” a statement issued by Narendra Verma, national general secretary and Northeast in charge of the NCP, said.

While most Opposition parties are yet to react to NCP’s change of heart with regard to the NDPP-BJP coalition government in Nagaland, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM took a dig at the NCP and its “secular” associates.

The arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia also saw differences emerging in the Opposition camp. While the Congress is critical of what it calls “misuse of central agencies”, it is avoiding any mention of Sisodia (except for the party’s Delhi unit leaders who welcomed the arrest). The allies, such as the DMK, CPI(M), NCP and others, on the other hand have condemned Sisodia’s arrest. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for the unconditional release of the senior AAP leader.