Five arrested with 1,460-kg crackers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

With few days left for Diwali, the Delhi Police have seized 1,460.83 kg of firecrackers, officials said on Wednesday. Five people have been arrested in three separate instances.

The three operations were carried out by police teams of northwest, southeast and south districts.

In the first instance, the police arrested Mohit Gupta (22), a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Tri Nagar, for carrying a bag full of firecrackers, which he had come to deliver to a client, the police said.

He revealed during interrogation that he had purchased these firecrackers in bulk last year from a dealer in Ghaziabad and stored them at his house, the police said. During a raid at his house, 570 kg of firecrackers were seized from his possession.

In another incident, the police informed that they arrested Dinesh Chand (63) for storing a huge quantity of firecrackers at his shop in Central Market, Madangir.

A total of 250 kg of banned firecrackers were seized from his shop, the police said.

In the third case, following a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Sapna Cinema in Amar Colony and intercepted a car from which 217.48 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized. Shubham Gupta (24) and Pawan Arora (24) were arrested.

During inquiry, they disclosed that they bought the firecrackers from a store in Kotla Mubarakpur. Subsequently, a raid was conducted where another 423.35 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized and shop owner Gopal Das (64) was arrested, the police said.