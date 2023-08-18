Five killed in car-truck collision in Khandwa district

Khandwa (MP), August 18
Five men were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Friday.
The accident occurred on Punasa-Sanawad road on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the victims were on their way to Khargone district, an official said.
The deceased Bharat Mukati (40), Alok Bharud (36), Manish Verma (26), Pukhraj Namdeo (24) and Aditya Sharma (25) hail from different parts of Khargone district, Khandwa's Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Kumar said.
The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, while the truck driver has been taken into custody, he added.
