Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Maharashtra’s Sangli district

PTI

Mumbai, May 17

At least five persons were killed and three injured when an SUV in which they were traveling collided with a tractor on Wednesday morning in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district, police said.

The accident took place near Miraj on Ratnagiri-Pandharpur road around 11 am, a district police official said.

Three men, a 12-year-old boy and a woman were killed while three more passengers of the speeding SUV sustained serious injuries, he said. The injured were admitted to the Miraj civil hospital.

The SUV was heading towards Ratnagiri from Kolhapur.

The tractor, traveling in the opposite direction, was carrying bricks, the official said, adding that its driver fled from the spot.

A case has been registered and further probe is on, he said.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai