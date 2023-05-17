Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Maharashtra’s Sangli district

Mumbai, May 17
At least five persons were killed and three injured when an SUV in which they were traveling collided with a tractor on Wednesday morning in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district, police said.
The accident took place near Miraj on Ratnagiri-Pandharpur road around 11 am, a district police official said.
Three men, a 12-year-old boy and a woman were killed while three more passengers of the speeding SUV sustained serious injuries, he said. The injured were admitted to the Miraj civil hospital.
The SUV was heading towards Ratnagiri from Kolhapur.
The tractor, traveling in the opposite direction, was carrying bricks, the official said, adding that its driver fled from the spot.
A case has been registered and further probe is on, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala
Congress urged people not to believe in speculation and 'fak...
Karnataka cliff-hanger—the suspense continues
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab
Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe
The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Meh...