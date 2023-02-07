Five new judges take oath, SC's strength goes up to 32

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Five newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court were administered oath of office on Monday, taking the strength of the court to 32 against a sanctioned strength of 34.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court at a brief ceremony here.

After a rap from the Supreme Court, the Centre had notified their appointment on Saturday. Two vacancies still remain in the top court.

Before their elevation to the top court, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar were the Chief Justices of the High Courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur respectively while Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra were judges of the Patna and Allahabad High Court respectively.

In a sign of thaw in the ongoing tussle with the Collegium over judicial appointments, the Centre on Monday notified the appointment of 13 judges in the High Courts of Allahabad, Madras and Karnataka.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to make the announcement about these appointments.

The six advocates appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court were Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Kshitij Shailendra and Vinod Diwakar.

Three advocates and two judicial officers have been appointed as additional judges of Madras High Court.

Those appointed as additional judges of the Madras High Court were advocates Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji and Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan; and judicial officers Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi.

The Centre also notified the appointment of two advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil and Rajesh Rai Kallangala as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.