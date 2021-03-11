Five of family killed in UP; Oppn targets CM

PTI

Prayagraj (UP), April 23

Five members of a family were killed with sharp-edged weapons in Khevrajpur village in the district, the police said on Saturday.

Immersed in crime Under BJP 2.0, Uttar Pradesh has immersed in crime. — Akhilesh Yadav, SP President

While the SP attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation saying that Uttar Pradesh is “immersed in crime”, BSP chief Mayawati demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

The Tharwai police station received information in the morning that five persons have been spotted dead in a house and on reaching there, the police found head of the house Rajkumar (55), his daughter Manisha (25), his wife Kusum (50), his daughter-in-law Savita (30) and granddaughter Mitakshi (2) dead.

The incident took place on Friday night when Rajkumar’s son Sunil had gone for a wedding. The police said prime facie it appeared that the victims were hit with a blunt weapon. Other details would be known after the postmortem. It was also found that there was a fire in the bedroom of the house which was extinguished by the fire brigade. —