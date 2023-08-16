Five people dead as lorry crashes into auto-rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal

Hyderabad, August 16
Five people died and two others were injured when a lorry, supposedly driven by a drunk man, hit an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in from the opposite direction in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal district around 7.30 am, they said adding three people died on the spot. Two persons, among the four who were injured, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.
Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital.
The deceased include honey sellers and the auto-rickshaw driver, a police official said.
They used to collect honey in the forest area and sell it in towns, meanwhile the incident occurred when they were on their way to collect the substance, police said.
The lorry driver, who was allegedly drunk, was taken into custody, police said.
