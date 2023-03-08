Five properties of gangsters attached

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

The NIA has attached five more properties in Haryana and Delhi belonging to members of organised syndicates in northern states.

On March 4, it had attached five properties following raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and New Delhi. The NIA said, “Following investigations in cases against three major organised crime syndicates/gangs being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the agency has attached four more properties in Haryana and one in Delhi.”