Five terror suspects arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Five persons radicalised to carry out terror attacks have been arrested with firearms and ammunition here, the police said on Wednesday. Provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked against them. PTI

Covid norms relaxed for international travellers

New Delhi: The Health Ministry has eased Covid-19 norms for international visitors, dropping the requirement for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travellers. The guidelines have been eased after taking note of the prevalent situation.

Ranking of Indian passport improves

New Delhi: The strength of the Indian passport moved up seven places to the 80th, according to the latest Henley Passport Index for 2023. Last year India was ranked at the 87th position. This year it shares the slot with Senegal and Togo. TNS

2 chargesheeted in Navy espionage case

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two persons, including a suspected absconding Pakistani national, in an espionage case relating to the Navy. Akash Solanki of Uttar Pradesh and absconding Pakistani operative Meer Balaj Khan have been chargesheeted in the case which was first registered in Andhra Pradesh. TNS

Sarma changes bio from India to Bharat

New Delhi: A day after 26 Opposition parties called themselves INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma changed his Twitter description from “Chief Minister of Assam, India to CM of Assam, BHARAT”. TNS