Flood alert in Noida, around 200 people evacuated from Hindon banks

PTI

Noida, July 23

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river increased, officials said on Sunday.

Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes after the alert was raised on Saturday, they said.

The river is flowing below the danger mark of 205-metre in the district, bordering Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior officer.

"Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food and health care,” Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told PTI.

"The Hindon is currently flowing at 200-metre, below the danger mark of 205-metre,” said Kumar, who is also the nodal officer for flood relief work in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The district is located between Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The district recently witnessed floods along the Yamuna river banks, which submerged 550 hectares of low-lying land, and impacted thousands of people and animals.