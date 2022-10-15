Flour export allowed with riders

PTI

New Delhi, October 14

The government on Friday allowed export of wheat flour under the advance authorisation scheme.

Export-oriented units and those operating from special economic zones can export only that wheat flour which is produced from imported wheat and not procured from the domestic market, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Wheat processors had earlier approached the government, seeking permission for wheat import under the advance authorisation scheme, so that they could export value-added products.

The scheme allows duty-free import of inputs, which have to be mandatorily used in products that are required to be exported within a specified time. They are not allowed to sell the products in the domestic market.

A notification dated August 27 was amended “to the extent that export of wheat flour will be allowed against advance authorisation, and by export-oriented units and units in SEZs, to be produced from imported wheat and without procurement of domestic wheat”, the DGFT said. It said that export of wheat flour by 100 per cent export oriented units and units in the SEZs will be subject to pre-import of wheat conditions.