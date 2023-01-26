Flyers to get up to 75% refund for downgrades

New Delhi, January 25
The DGCA has amended relevant sections of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) with regard to passengers downgraded involuntarily and are carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased.
Such passengers will be reimbursed by the airline in the following manner: In the case of domestic passengers, 75 per cent of the cost of ticket, including taxes, will be reimbursed. In the case of international passengers, 30 per cent of the cost of ticket, including taxes, for flights of up to 1,500 km; 50 per cent for flights between 1,500 km to 3,500 km; and 75 per cent for flights of more than 3,500 km.
The DGCA had earlier proposed that passengers downgraded from their booked class of ticket will receive the full value of the ticket, including taxes, as refund from the airline and the airline will carry the passengers free of cost in the next available class.
