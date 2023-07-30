FM: Focus on 4 ‘Is’ for a developed India by 2047

PTI

New Delhi, July 29

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said the focus of the government was on four ‘Is’ — infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusiveness — to make India a developed nation by 2047. She said India had the necessary wherewithal to meet the goal set by PM Modi.

Besides investor-friendly reforms undertaken by the government, she said, India had a very vibrant young population and the emphasis on skilling them to suit the requirement of the economy would yield dividend. With infrastructure comes investment, the minister said, adding emphasis on investment would promote greater participation of both the public and private sectors.

