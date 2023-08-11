FM: Tomatoes being imported from Nepal

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is taking steps to control inflation and as part of the measures tomatoes are being imported from Nepal to meet the demand and check prices.

“Lot of steps have been taken to contain inflation. We have allowed imports from Nepal by removing import restrictions. The first lot will reach Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow this week," she said, adding more such steps will be taken.

