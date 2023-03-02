Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 1

India is keen that all priorities and not just the Russia-Ukraine conflict be discussed at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet (FMM) to be held on Thursday.

“We are very clear the ministerial should focus on all priorities that are currently relevant in the global context,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra today, as the National Capital turned into a hub of diplomatic activity with two dozen Foreign Ministers, many from the world’s most economically powerful countries, sitting down for a gala dinner on the eve of the FMM. With the Ukraine conflict in the backdrop, intense diplomatic activity that had started from Tuesday evening when the first of the Foreign Ministers arrived, continued today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilaterals with his counterparts from Russia, the UK, Argentina and Brazil, among others. He will meet new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

Setting out India’s position on the Ukraine conflict, Kwatra said there were three aspects. The first is PM Modi’s statement at Samarkand that this is not the era of war. In addition, the PM in his conversations with the global leadership, including the leaderships from Russia, Ukraine and other countries, has stated dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward to resolve the conflict.

“You converge these and you find the contribution that India made in arriving at the consensus that came out of the Bali declaration,” he said.

Over two sessions on Thursday, the FMM will discuss the Ukraine conflict, food, energy and fertiliser security, the development template, new and emerging threats and multilateralism. “These are issues which are absolutely crucial for the Global South. Each will receive its due focus,” he said.

However, Kwatra said beyond the desire that the G20 should focus on all issues, especially those of interest to the Global South, it will “not be correct to prejudge the outcome”.

For the developing world, the FMM, preceded by NSA Ajit Doval’s visits to Washington, London and Moscow, could set the ball rolling for a peace process in Ukraine. The year 2022 has seen the sharpest annual rise in debt burdens for developing countries and if the conflict continues, the current year could witness even higher prices of fertiliser and food.

India has set a hectic schedule of meetings that will see many principals of G20 meeting frequently over the year. Its chairing of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as well as participation in Quad could also help contribute towards bridging gaps in the positions between the West and Moscow. Officials also sought to clear the air over the absence of a joint declaration after the last weekend’s G20 Finance Ministers’ meeting. In the absence of a joint declaration, the Ukraine-specific paras in the outcome document prepared by India were a reproduction of the text from the Bali Leaders’ Declaration, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “Russia and China did not agree to that. You need to ask them about why exactly are they no longer with that text from Bali?” he said.

Missing at the gala dinner were the Foreign Ministers of the US, China, France, Japan and South Korea. Chinese FM Qin Gang will arrive from Beijing on Thursday, while French FM Catherine Colona will also land on Thursday from Paris. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kazakhstan and will land late in the night. Japan is being represented by its Deputy Minister amid reports that FM Yoshimasa Hayashi might fly in on Friday to attend the Quad Ministerial. South Korea is being represented by a Vice-Minister. With additional invitations to nine Foreign Ministers and leaders of 13 organisations, the Delhi G20 Ministerial will be the biggest event of its kind so far.

