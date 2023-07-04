Focus on studies instead of filing PILs: SC tells law student

New Delhi, July 4
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to quash all provisions in the Constitution that don't use gender-neutral terms.
A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha advised the petitioner, who is a law student, to focus on his studies instead of filing PILs.
"Why don't you study in law schools instead of filing such petitions? We have to start imposing costs. You want us to strike down provisions in the Constitution? So now we should strike down constitutional provisions since it does not say chairperson. Even a woman can be appointed to the post...Dismissed," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by law student Harsh Gupta.
