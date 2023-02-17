 Focus on technology, reforms as SC disposal rate improves : The Tribune India

100 days of CJI Chandrachud

Focus on technology, reforms as SC disposal rate improves

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

As Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud completed first 100 days in office, the Supreme Court witnessed several reforms that made it more technology-friendly and ensured faster judicial appointments, regaining its full strength of 34 judges.

Justice Chandrachud, who took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9, 2022, is due to retire on November 10, 2024.

“During the period ranging from November 9, 2022 to February 15, 2023, the total number of cases filed are 13,764 and those disposed of are 14,209,” a source said, adding the disposal rate has improved.

Digitisation of records, online appearance slips for lawyers, RTI online portal and launch of digital courts desktop application and judgments in Indian languages were some of the initiatives taken by the CJI.

Eight judges have been appointed in the top court while 12 names have been recommended by the Collegium led by him for appointment of high court chief justices.

Against these recommendations, four Chief Justices (including one woman and one belonging to OBC) have been appointed. In an unprecedented manner, recommendations have been made against anticipated vacancies of chief justices of two high courts, sources said.

Thirty-five names (including seven of women candidates) have been recommended by the SC Collegium for appointment of High Court judges. 30 judges (including seven women judges, eight belonging to OBC, two SC, one ST, one Christian and one Muslim) in High Courts have since been appointed, an official said.

He said on January 2 this year, the CJI had launched the e-SCR (Supreme Court reports) with more than 34,000 judgments available online.

“With an aim to provide access to the judgments in scheduled languages, the new feature provides translated versions of Supreme Court judgments in Indian languages,” he said, adding so far 3,132 judgments translated in Indian languages were available.

“The process of scanning and providing soft paper books for paperless court functioning are inspired by the visionary outlook of the CJI to ensure that the judiciary uses technology to its optimum level. The PIL section has also started extensive use of technology and is working towards electronic processing of petitions,” he said.

Major initiatives

Digitisation of records | Online appearance slips for lawyers | RTI online portal | Launch of digital courts desktop app | Judgments in Indian languages

