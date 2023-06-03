Follow Lal Bahadur Shastri’s example, resign from post: Digvijaya appeals to Railway minister

Chhatarpur (MP), June 3
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in view of the Odisha train accident and cited the example of former Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
“The Railway Minister, who is an ex-IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, always claimed that the system is foolproof and no accident can occur,” Singh told reporters in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.
“There is an example when Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned after a train accident (in 1956) but we can’t expect such a step from the (incumbent Railway) minister in the Modi cabinet. If a bit of shame is left, the minister (Vaishnaw) should resign,” Singh said.
As many as 288 people were killed in the accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, according to a Railway official.
