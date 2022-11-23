Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

PTI

New Delhi, November 23

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death his father, mother, sister and grandmother following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Palam area, police said on Wednesday.

Keshav was arrested, they said.

The deceased have been identified as father Dinesh, mother Darshana, sister Urvarshi and grandmother Deewana Devi, they said.

On Tuesday at around 10.30pm, police received information about a quarrel on the upper floor of a house, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, police found four members of the family dead in their house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The caller and his relatives caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

The primary investigation revealed that Keshav did not have a stable job. He used to work in a company in Gurugram and left the job a month ago, police said.

Prima facie it seems the accused killed his family following an argument, they said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at Palam police station, police said.