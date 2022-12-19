For 364 infra projects, cost goes up by Rs 4.5L cr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

In all, 364 high-investment infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4.52 lakh crore, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Of the 1,476 infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 150 crore, 364 reported cost overruns and 756 projects were delayed. However, the number of delayed projects is 626 if delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion.

For 456 projects, there has been no input on the year of commissioning or the tentative gestation period.

Of the 756 delayed projects, 144 have overall delays of up to a year, 117 have been delayed between one and two years, 363 projects for two to five years and 132 projects have been delayed by more than five years. The average time overrun is three-and-a-half years.

“The total original cost of implementation of the 1,476 projects was Rs 20,84,124.75 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 25,36,179.03 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,52,054.28 crore,” said the ministry’s report for November.