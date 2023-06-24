For accepting awards, IAS, IPS officers must seek approval

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The government today issued an order making prior approval mandatory for IAS, IPS and IFoS officers before accepting any award from private organisations, but with a condition that it should not have “any monetary component in cash in terms of facilities”.

In the latest office memorandum, the Department of Personnel and Training said the competent authority “may grant approval, only in exceptional circumstances”, to the officers and in such cases, “credentials of the private bodies/institutions/organisations should be unimpeachable”. Incidentally, the move comes after the government noticed that members of All-India Services (AISs) — IAS, IPS and IFoS — are accepting awards or recognition accorded by private bodies, despite already existing instructions.