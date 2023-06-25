For admission of kids, Gujarat man poses as PMO official; arrested

PTI

Vadodara, June 24

A man from Vadodara city has been arrested for posing as a PMO official to secure the admission of two children in a private school here and trying to dupe it of huge sums with his fake identity, an official said on Saturday.

The arrest of Mayank Tiwari on Friday comes months after an Ahmedabad resident, Kiran Patel, was held from a five-star hotel in J&K for posing as a senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Hospitality apart, Patel had also enjoyed security cover by tricking officials in the Valley.

Identifying himself as a director (strategic advisory) at the PMO in New Delhi, Tiwari first got in touch with the school and its trustee in March 2022 during the admission season, said the official from Waghodia police station in the city.

Tiwari, a middle-aged man, sought the school’s help with the admission of two sons of his “family friend”, whom he described as Army official Mirza Baig and said he was being transferred to Vadodara, the official said.