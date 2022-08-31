For G-20 security, Amit Shah wants MHA to take cue from ex-hosts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today directed that a team of officers from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) along with senior police officials should visit some of the countries where the G-20 summit had been successfully organised to study the security aspects.

According to an official statement issued by the MHA, Shah issued a direction in this regard during a meeting with senior Delhi Police officials to review and undertake an in-depth discussion on the security arrangements during the G-20 summit to be held in India next year.

During the meeting with top officials at the headquarters of Delhi Police, the Home Minister also impressed upon them that forensic investigation should be made mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years to improve the conviction rate.

He also asked the police officials to integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation.

Immediately following up with the direction issued by the Home Minister, the Delhi Police issued an order to make forensic investigation mandatory in cases involving punishment of more than six years. In the order, it is said, “Delhi Police have their own mobile crime team van in each district. In addition to it, one forensic mobile van shall be allotted to each district to provide scientific and forensic assistance on the spot to investigating officers whenever any need arises.”

According to the statement, Shah directed the top police brass to ensure that in the identified offences of serious nature, chargesheets should be filed by the force only after legal vetting.

