For last 10 years, you’ve only done negative politics, now uttering bitter words for INDIA: Kharge slams PM

PTI

New Delhi, August 6

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘quit India’ jibe at the opposition, saying it is “our victory” that those who did not remember the ‘Quit India Movement’ for 75 years are doing so now.

Kharge’s attack on Modi came hours after the prime minister, while addressing an event to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, accused the opposition of playing “negative politics” and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to ‘quit India’.

Hitting back at Modi, Kharge said, “Prime Minister Modi, For the last 10 years, you have only done negative politics of divisiveness. You are now uttering bitter words for INDIA as well.” “You have not been able to control Manipur violence in the last three months. Your divisive politics has pitted communities against each other, leading to a civil war-like situation. More than 150 people have been killed so far,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress chief said the whole country is watching what is happening in Haryana.

“Where there have been no riots for decades, your government and your ‘Sangh Parivar’ people are making a brother fight with his brother. Radical criminals are enemies of the society, irrespective of which religion they belong to,” Kharge said.

The Congress president alleged that in the last 10 years, Modi has only given this country unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, poverty, insecurity for women, Dalit oppression and social injustice.

“All this needs to end. It seems impossible for your government. There is disappointment in the public. Instead of solving the problems, the Prime Minister finds a new inauguration programme for himself every day. He does politics during government events - attacks the opposition,” Kharge said.

“Your political forefathers pitted Indians against Indians, supported British rule, served as informers for them and strongly opposed Quit India (movement). Had a suspect role in the conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi. Opposed the tricolour. They did not hoist it till 52 years of independence. Sardar Patel had to warn them for boycotting the tricolour,” Kharge said.

The Quit India Movement which was not remembered for 75 years, is now being remembered by them, Kharge said adding that “this is our victory”.

“Bharat judega, INDIA jeetega,” Kharge said. At a meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru last month, Kharge announced the name of the opposition bloc—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

After laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the railway stations via video conferencing, Modi on Sunday morning alleged that a section of the opposition is driven by the principle of neither working nor letting others work.

“Unfortunately, in our country, there is a section of the opposition who even today won’t do anything themselves and won’t allow others to do anything either. They are stuck with this attitude,” he said.

Referring to the Quit India Movement anniversary on August 9, the prime minister said it was a historic day that created new energy in India’s struggle for Independence. Today the whole country is roaring ‘Quit India’ for every evil, corruption, dynasty and appeasement, he said.

“Inspired by the Quit India Movement, the entire country is now roaring Quit India for every evil, saying ‘corruption, quit India’, ‘dynasty, quit India’, ‘appeasement, quit India’,” Modi said.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi