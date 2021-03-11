For PM Narendra Modi religion is main flavour of culture

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 3

Religion is the main flavour of culture for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the list compiled by him to flaunt his achievements in the cultural arena during his eight years' tenure shows.

Under the hash tag “8YearsofPreservingCulture”, Modi said in a tweet, “We take great pride in our glorious culture and we are humbled to have got the opportunity to work for its preservation as well as celebration.”

A picture accompanying the tweet shows nine initiatives of the Modi government. As can be expected, “Rebuilding Ram Janmabhoomi – long-pending demand being fulfilled” figures among the nine. Other steps showcased in the tweet include the facelift given to the famous Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (“reinstating Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s Pride”).

Retrieving “200 stolen idols” from foreign countries has been included among the achievements. The Modi government treats the recovery of the ancient sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses primarily as a service at the altar of religion.

“Hinduism is a living religion. Instead of keeping the recovered antiquities in museums, we would rather like the gods and goddesses retrieved from foreign shores to be kept in temples from which these were lifted by thieves,” Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Culture, said.

Modi has listed one initiative each related to Sikhism and Buddhism. These are the Kartarpur Corridor (“Kartarpur Corridor : Honouring the rich culture of Sikhism”) and the Buddhist Circuit (“Building the Buddhist Circuit for ease of access to Buddhist sites), respectively.

While winning over the Sikhs figures prominently on the BJP’s political agenda, the Prime Minister is actively highlighting India’s Buddhist past as a part of the country’s foreign policy.

No step related to Islam or Christianity – adherents of which are found in the country in large numbers – features in the Modi’s list of achievements in the field of culture.

The secular items in the list are the revamped Jallianwala Bagh complex at Amritsar, the giant statue of Sardar Patel (near Vadodara, Gujarat) and the museum dedicated to Santhal hero Birsa Munda (at Ranchi).

Auction of gifts received by Modi has been also listed as an achievement in the cultural arena.