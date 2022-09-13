For road projects, govt invites US investors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said he hoped the investors from the United States will pump money in Roads and Highway Projects in India. Inaugurating the 19th Indo-US Economic Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Gadkari said,

"The projects are gold mines for the investors. US and India are natural partners and have a lot to contribute to mutual growth. The theme chosen this year- 'The New Agenda for next 25 years' will set the roadmap for strengthening the relationship".

He said, "The government will invest 1.4 trillion dollars in the National Infrastructure Pipeline project, 19 per cent of which will be spent in the road sector".

Gadkari said India's emphasis has been on creating a sustainable business ecosystem with an inclusive growth model. We need to encourage out-of-the-box thought process and promote creative agenda to weave new pathways, he said. PM Narendra Modi has set a vision for India to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.