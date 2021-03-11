Forces advance summer patrol schedule along LoC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

An early onset of summer this year has led to early melting of snow at mountain passes along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. The melting has occurred five-six weeks before the usual time. Almost all passes, which otherwise remain snowbound till mid-May and in some cases even later till June, have opened.

As a result, the Army has advanced its summer patrol schedule along the LoC. Patrols are more frequent in summer than winter. Once the snow melts, these mountain passes are possible routes of infiltration by Pakistan-based terrorists. A technical surveillance system along the LoC includes sensors, thermal imagers and tactical UAVs that can identify the movement of terrorists waiting to infiltrate.