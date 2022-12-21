Forces to acquire ballistic missile 'Pralay'

- The Indian armed forces are going to acquire the “Pralay” ballistic missile
- The proposal moved by the Indian defence forces is at an advanced stage
- It will be taken up for clearance during a meeting this week
- The DRDO had tested the missile in December last year
- ‘Pralay’ is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. tns
150-500 km missile’s range
