Foreign funding norms 'violated', CBI files case against Oxfam India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

The CBI today registered an FIR against Oxfam India and its office-bearers for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and carried out searches at its office here. The action was taken after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) filed a complaint in this regard.

According to the MHA complaint, it was alleged that though Oxfam India’s registration under the FCRA ceased, the non-profit organisation planned to circumvent the law by taking other routes to receive funds. “Email communication found during an I-T (income tax) survey by the CBDT shows that Oxfam India has been planning to pressure the Indian government for renewal of FCRA through foreign governments and foreign institutions,” the CBI alleged.

“Oxfam India has the reach and influence to request multilateral foreign organisations to intervene on its behalf with the Government of India,” it further alleged. In the complaint, the MHA alleged that this exposed Oxfam India as “a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities”, which have funded it liberally over the years. It also alleged that Oxfam India routed funds of its foreign affiliates such as Oxfam Australia and Oxfam Great Britain to certain NGOs and exercised control over the project.

“From the email found during the I-T survey by the CBDT, it appears that Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/ employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows payment of Rs 12.71 lakh to CPR in the FY 2019-20...,” the complaint has alleged. It said the organisation got FCRA registration to carry out social activities but payment made to the Delhi-based think tank through its associates or employees in the form of commission is not in the line with its stated objectives. “This is violation of Section 8 & 12(4) of the FCRA,” it alleged.

In a statement earlier this month, Oxfam India had claimed that it was fully complying with Indian laws.