Foreign media trying to defame India: Anurag

New Delhi, April 2
The government on Sunday said a section of foreign media was engaged in running propaganda and agenda driven content to defame India and was unable to digest the country’s growing stature in the world order with Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted the most popular global leader bagging 76 per cent approval ratings.
“No foreign media is above our courts. Their interference in the functioning of constitutional bodies will not be tolerated...Some foreign powers are unable to come to terms with a new and resurgent India and a section of foreign media are involved in the conspiracy to defame India through agenda and propaganda. But foreign media with not decide India’s policy or direction,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at an event in Nagpur.
He was speaking amid an ongoing Income Tax investigation against the BBC.
“We have no digital or technology divide, we have no knowledge gap. Above all, we have a nationalist government that can make us a world leader. But some foreign media operating from our country harbour an anti-India mindset. They have built a nexus. Even when questioned lawfully about certain activities, they start crying assault on media freedoms in India,” the minister said.
