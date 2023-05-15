Foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 24 crore seized

New Delhi, May 14
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) Mumbai zone office has arrested five persons following seizure of 1.2 crore sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 24 crore, officials said today.
The officials said among the persons arrested was an importer of cigarettes.
They said based on specific intelligence input, DRI-Mumbai identified a container suspected of carrying contraband at Nhava Sheva Port. The container was supposed to be trans-shipped to Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) for further clearance, they added.
The officials said discrete vigil was kept on the movement of the container by DRI officials and later it was found that after leaving the port the container, instead of reaching its destination, was diverted to a private godown.
