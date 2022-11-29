Foreign Secy gets extension for 16 months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been granted a 16-month extension, beyond his date of superannuation on December 31 this year, said a Personnel Ministry order.

Kwatra had assumed office as Foreign Secretary on May 1 this year, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla who is now India’s Chief Coordinator for G20.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation — December 31, 2022, up to April 30, 2024,” said the government order.