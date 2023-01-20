Foreign Secy Kwatra calls on Bhutan King

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met Bhutan’s King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji during his ongoing visit to Thimphu.

Kwatra, who is on a three-day visit to Bhutan, held bilateral consultations with his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden and co-chaired the 4th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks with the focus on various aspects of bilateral cooperation, said the Indian embassy in Bhutan.

“The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including development partnership under Bhutan’s 12th Five Year plan, energy cooperation, technology, trade and economic ties, and people-to-people contacts,’’ said the statement.

Kwatra “reaffirmed the close bonds of friendship India shares with Bhutan and conveyed New Delhi’s firm commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the government and people of the country, and take forward the bilateral ties into new frontiers of partnership,” added the statement.