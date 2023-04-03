India’s foreign trade set to cross $1.6 tn in FY23

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

India’s foreign trade is expected to cross the USD 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal despite global economic uncertainties, economic think tank GTRI said in a report.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the USD 1.6 trillion would be about 48 per cent of India’s nominal GDP of USD 3.4 trillion for the financial year ending March 2023. The top export destinations include the US, UAE, the Netherlands, China, Bangladesh, Singapore, the UK and Germany.

The higher trade-to-GDP ratio also speaks of high trade openness, which the country practises, GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said. According to their analysis of the data by the think tank, the growth rate in the exports of services would be higher than that of goods. Higher growth rate in services exports compared to the outbound shipments of goods has improved overall performance of India’s exports, he said.

In 2021-22, India’s foreign trade stood at USD 1.43 trillion

India’s overall exports of goods and services during April-March 2023 are estimated to reach USD 755 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 11.6 per cent over the same period last year (April-March 2022). The report said that India’s merchandise exports during the fiscal are likely to increase by about 5 per cent to USD 442 billion. Similarly, services exports are estimated to grow by 22.6 per cent to USD 311.9 billion in 2022-23.

Despite sectoral weaknesses, high trade figures underline the emergence of trade as an important component of the Indian economy, it said.

Key sectors which are expected to register healthy growth include basic and processed agriculture products; fish, meat, dairy; petroleum items, chemicals, diamonds, machinery and automobiles.

On the outlook for exports during the next fiscal, Srivastava said that 2023 will make most countries turn inward to stay safe from the global headwinds, not of their creation.