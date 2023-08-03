Forest Amendment Bill, 2 others cleared

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, by voice vote amid the Opposition's uproar.

1.14 lakh jobs in organisations under MHA

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 1,14,245 posts are lying vacant in various organisations under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the CRPF, BSF and the Delhi Police.

No proposal to increase minimum pension

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that there was no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension or family pension. The amount of minimum pension/family pension under the central government is Rs 9,000 per month.

