‘Forgot to update...’: Assam CM explains replacing India with Bharat in Twitter bio

Guwahati, July 24
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he replaced India with Bharat in his Twitter bio to reflect his “journey” from the Congress to BJP, in a dig at the opposition coalition.
Sarma had changed his Twitter bio from "Chief Minister of Assam, India" to "Chief Minister of Assam, BHARAT", soon after the opposition coalition announced its name INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) at the Bengaluru meeting on July 18.
In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA . However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 24, 2023
Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my…
"In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA. However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT. Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my bio. I hope this explanation will satisfy them," he tweeted.
While changing the bio, Sarma had said the civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. "We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies." Hitting back at Sarma, the Congress had said he should tell this to the prime minister who gave names such as 'Skill India' and 'Start-up India' for government schemes.
"Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India -- all new names for ongoing programmes.
"He's (Modi) asked CMs of different states to work together as 'Team India'. He even made an appeal to Vote India!" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.
Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal had said "India is Bharat, and Bharat is India".
"Mr Sarma, stop looking at India through its fault lines. Look at what unites us - our patriotism, our brotherhood and our harmony is what makes us Indian! Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA," he said.
Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties formed the INDIA grouping to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA.
