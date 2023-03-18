Former Agniveers to have 10% quota in CISF

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The decision has come a week after it made a similar provision for former Agniveers in the BSF.

In a similar fashion, the MHA also notified relaxation in the upper age limit depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches of Agniveers.

The announcement was made through a notification after amending the rules under the Central Industrial Security Force Act, 1968 (50 of 1968).

The upper age limit shall be relaxed up to five years for candidates of the first batch of former Agniveers and up to three years for candidates of the subsequent batches, the MHA said in its notification. Ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the physical efficiency test, it added.