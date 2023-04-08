Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the BJP, slamming his parent party for being “clueless”, which “is assigning tailors’ jobs to barbers”.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy. - PTI file photo

Reddy, who had quit the Congress in 2014 and then rejoined it to quit again recently, said the Congress was unable to accept people’s verdict in state after state. “If we are sick and refuse to see a doctor we will fall sicker. People are doctors and the Congress is the patient. It refuses to accept people’s verdict,” said Reddy, a four-time former Congress MLA, who today joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Reddy said with its eyes on the ground, the BJP improved its tally from two Lok Sabha seats in 1980 to 303 in 2019 and raised vote share by 30 per cent from 7.74 per cent in 1980 to 37.36 per cent, whereas the Congress fell from 404 seats in 1984 to 44 in 2014 and lost vote share from 49 per cent to 19 per cent.

Reddy said the BJP under PM Narendra Modi had clarity of vision about national development.